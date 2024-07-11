Andhra: 3 Class 6, 7 boys confess to having raped, killed 8-yr-old girl; dumped body

Three boys, aged 12 and 13, in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyala district have confessed before police of having raped and then murdered an eight-year-old girl of their school before dumping her body in an irrigation canal.

According to NDTV, the incident, that occurred in Muchumarri, over 300 km from Amaravati, came to light after the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the local police after she went missing on Sunday (July 7). The complainant told police that his daughter, a Class 3 student, had gone to play at Muchumarri Park but did not return home.

While police could not trace the girl after searching for her and questioning neighbours, a sniffer dog led the investigating team to the accused.

Two of the boys are said to be 12-years-old and are in Class 6 while the other one is aged 13 and is a Class 7 student.

During questioning, the teens told police that they joined the girl who was playing at the park and later took her to a secluded spot near the Muchumarri dam where they gang-raped her. Police said the boys have confessed that they later murdered the girl afraid she would narrate the assault to her parents and threw her body in the nearby canal.

Police are yet to trace the body and are treating the incident as a missing case.