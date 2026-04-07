Amaravati is now officially Andhra's capital after President's nod

The long wait for Amaravati to be recognised as Andhra Pradesh’s capital has finally ended.

With President Droupadi Murmu giving her assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, the city now has finally received formal legal backing as the state’s seat of power—a milestone that carries both emotional and political weight.

Victory for AP people

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed the moment as the fulfilment of a cherished dream, thanking the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support.

Also read: Amaravati gets legal status as Andhra’s sole capital; Cong backs; YSRCP opposes

Naidu described it as a “victory for the people of Andhra Pradesh”, paying tribute to the farmers of Amaravati whose sacrifices kept the capital project alive.

Echoing his words, education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh called the day historic, noting that the President’s assent had transformed a vision into reality. He too credited the farmers for their resilience and acknowledged the collective efforts of MPs and leaders who stood behind the Bill.

BJP welcomes move

The BJP’s state unit welcomed the development with equal enthusiasm.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes resolution seeking Amaravati as legal capital

Party president PVN Madhav said the assent and gazette notification had granted permanent recognition to Amaravati, marking a joyous moment for the people. He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to working with allies for Andhra Pradesh’s stability and growth.

New chapter

For Amaravati, the assent is more than a legal formality—it is the culmination of years of struggle, political debate, and public mobilisation.

For Andhra Pradesh, it marks the beginning of a new chapter in its administrative journey.