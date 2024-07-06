After over four years, chief ministers of Telugu states set to meet

The Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are set to meet on Saturday for the first time in more than four years to discuss issues arising from the bifurcation of the earlier composite Andhra.

Congress leader A Revanth Reddy of Telangana and Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh will meet at Praja Bhavan.

Pending issues

Officials said the aim is to resolve unresolved issues between two Telugu states. Revanth Reddy is expected to seek a share in Andhra Pradesh’s 1,000-km coastline for landlocked Telangana.

The Telangana government could also desire to have a share in the Krishnapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Gangavaram ports. Role in TTD

Telangana also wants the restoration of seven mandals of Khammam district which the Central government merged with Andhra Pradesh days before the bifurcation came into effect on June 2, 2014.

One official said that Revanth Reddy is likely to press for a role for Telangana in the administration of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), one of India’s most frequented Hindu temples.

New chief ministers

No meeting between the two chief ministers could take place after January 2020, primarily because of K Chandrashekar Rao, the then-Telangana chief minister, 's widely seen confrontational attitude.

Revanth Reddy succeeded KCR late last year in Telangana while Naidu again became the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh this year.