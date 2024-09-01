Aadhaar move introduced to curtail black marketing of Tirupati laddus: Official

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has clarified its stand of issuing two laddus as prasadam (sanctified offering) besides one free laddu upon the submission of Aadhaar, saying it has been done to curtail the black marketing of laddus by some middlemen.

The Executive Officer (EO) of TTD, J Syamala Rao, has asserted that the Tirupati laddu is a sacred prasadam and not a status symbol. But a few people are buying the laddus in large numbers and selling them for distribution at weddings, he said.

“Prasadam, not delicacy”

“During investigation, we observed that a few people have taken even 1,000-plus laddus and distributed them at a wedding in a city. The Tirupati laddu should be treated as a holy prasadam and not as a delicacy. We noticed a few middlemen carrying laddus in several bags,” Rao said during a media conference at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Sunday (September 1) evening.

“According to the policy, the laddus should be given to the pilgrims who have darshan tokens. They get one laddu for free and more at Rs 50 each. But we found many without darshan tickets buying the laddus in huge numbers and selling them in the black market. A few contractual employees were also involved in this misappropriation. We will take action against them,” he added.

In the interest of pilgrims

He said of the 3.5 lakh laddus produced every day, around 1 lakh are bought by those who have no darshan tokens. “So, we have introduced this Aadhaar system to devotees without tokens,” he said, assuring that the step has been taken in the larger interests of common pilgrims.

“We have also been getting many requests from TTD information centres across the country to increase the quota of laddus being provided to them. We are contemplating their request,” he added.

Rao also said that in the past two and a half months, several initiatives have been taken for the sake of pilgrims, including enhancing the quality and taste of annaprasadams and laddu prasadams, ensuring the continuous supply of annaprasadam and milk to the pilgrims waiting in the Vaikuntham queue complex and outside, improving sanitation, and more.