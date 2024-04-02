A tree that gushes potable water: Indian Laurel's video goes viral

A captivating video capturing water gushing out from a tree trunk in Andhra Pradesh has taken social media by storm.

Said to have been filmed at the scenic Papikondalu National Park, nestled within the Kintukuru forest region, the footage showcases forest officials observing as water streams out from a Terminalia elliptica tree while its trunk was being cut.

Indian Laurel

This species is commonly referred to as the Indian Laurel or Nalla Maddi tree. Authorities cited by Telangana Today said approximately 20 litres of water flowed from the tree.

The Indian Laurel, indigenous to southern and Southeast Asia, thrives in countries like India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

According to botanists, the tree possesses a distinctive trait of storing water within its trunk. The water is not only potable but also holds medicinal properties, serving as a remedy for stomach ailments.

Fire resistant

Additionally, the tree's bark exhibits fire-resistant qualities, making it invaluable in fire-prone areas. Its sturdy wood finds utility in crafting furniture and musical instruments.

Furthermore, the leaves of the Nalla Maddi tree serve as a vital food source for Antheraea paphia silkworms, which yield the prized tussar silk.

Situated in the Rampachodavaram mandal of the erstwhile East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, the quaint village of Kintukuru served as the backdrop for this remarkable natural spectacle.