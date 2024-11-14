680 notices served against YSRCP social media activists: Jagan

Amaravati, Nov 13 (PTI) The YSRCP on Wednesday alleged that the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has served 680 notices to the opposition party's social media activists, registered 147 cases and arrested 49 of them.

YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that only a few harassment cases came to the fore while many party activists were being oppressed.

Reddy asserted that the government could at most issue a "CrPC 41A notice for a social media post it dislikes", but it cannot not allegedly "pick people up and beat them." "Booking 41A notice (CrPC) is the maximum it can do. That’s where it ends. You cannot take people and beat them up—that’s not acceptable," Reddy said at a press conference held at his Tadepalli residence.

The opposition leader noted that once a CrPC 41A notice is issued, the matter becomes sub judice.

He accused the government of "taking the law into its own hands", arresting social media activists and "orchestrating harassment" against YSRCP’s social media wing.

Reddy further alleged that cases were being filed in different police stations and locations against YSRCP activists.

"They are being taken everywhere. These are illegal detentions, and this is not right. If you’re not going to play by the rulebook, then you're doing something you’re not supposed to," he added.

The former CM claimed that the NDA government was "silencing voices in the state" and warned that if this became a precedent, "no voice would be heard anywhere". PTI

