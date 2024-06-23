4 Telugu news channels gone off air under govt ‘pressure’: YSRCP MP to TRAI

Following the Assembly and Parliamentary elections in Andhra Pradesh, four vernacular news channels have gone off air in several places across the state, a YSRCP MP has complained to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), alleging “coercion” by the state government.

In a letter to TRAI, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member S Niranjan Reddy has claimed the Andhra Pradesh Cable TV Operators Association took TV9, NTV, 10TV and Sakshi TV off air due to alleged coercion by the TDP-led NDA government in the state. The coalition also comprises the BJP and Janasena.

MP’s letter

“I am compelled to bring to your (TRAI’s) esteemed attention the illegal resolution passed by the Andhra Pradesh Cable TV Operators Association under pressure and directions from the newly formed government to permanently block several news channels,” Reddy wrote.

He alleged that TV9, NTV, 10TV, and Sakshi TV were blocked “without any lawful justification or procedural compliance”. Overwhelmed by a negative publicity onslaught over several years allegedly by rivals, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had established Sakshi newspaper and television channel around 2008 to disseminate a counter-narrative.

Operator confirms

Meanwhile, a local multi-system operator (cable TV service provider) from the Godavari region confirmed these four channels were blocked.

“Yes, these four channels were blocked, and this decision would have been taken at the management level and we have no role to play. The management does not consult us,” the operator who did not want to be identified told PTI on Sunday (June 23).

What’s on air

The operator said the channels that were taken off air leant towards the erstwhile YSRCP government and noted that the news channels currently being telecast include TV5, ABN Andhrajyothi, and ETV.

Except for satellite television service providers, most multi-system operators and AP FibreNet have taken these channels off air, the operator noted. The operator, who services up to 300 households with cable TV connections, observed that the blockade began even before N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister.

High viewership

Some of the blocked channels enjoy high viewership in both the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, prompting customers to question why they were not available.

“Customers will definitely ask. Why wouldn’t they ask why these channels were blocked,” the operator said, adding that a similar phenomenon did play out during the YSRCP regime between 2019 and 2024 in the form of the alleged blockade of some news channels such as TV5 and ABN Andhrajyothi.

Reversal of fortunes

According to the operator, channels viewed as pro-TDP used to be available at an extra charge while channels viewed as supporting the YSRCP when it was in power were offered for free, and things might have seen a reversal now. However, there is no clarity yet, the operator noted.

The YSRCP MP appealed to the regulator to conduct a thorough investigation and uphold the principles of a free and independent press by “preventing undue governmental influence over media and broadcasting services”.

TDP official view

TDP spokesperson Jyotshna Tirunagari claimed that the party “always believes in the freedom of speech” and always accepts constructive criticism. She told news agency PTI, “We give a lot of respect to the press and media. And we always believe in journalism as a very strong pillar for the society and the state.”

She further highlighted that the first signature by the newly-elected Andhra Pradesh Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu on Saturday was to revoke the suspension on ETV, ABN Andhrajyothi, and TV5, channels that were allegedly barred from entering the House during the YSRCP regime.

Moreover, she claimed the party does not categorise channels like “ours and theirs as done by former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy”.

(With agency inputs)