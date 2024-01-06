Amid scepticism, Hosur-Bengaluru Metro link feasibility study launched

The Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) has launched a feasibility study to lay South India’s first inter-state Metro link from Bommasandra in Bengaluru to Hosur in Tamil Nadu.



Even as many are looking forward to the 20.5-km corridor that is expected to spur industrial growth, there are some who have misgivings.

Of the total length, 11.7 km will be in Karnataka and 8.8 km in Tamil Nadu.

Centre’s nod

The Rs-75 lakh feasibility study, fully funded by Tamil Nadu, was awarded to Balaji Railroad System (BARSYL) in November. The work began in December, the Deccan Herald reported.

This happened after the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, following years of deliberations, asked Tamil Nadu to conduct the study following Karnataka’s concurrence.

“We hope they will complete the study soon,” MA Siddique, principal secretary and managing director of CMRL, was quoted as saying.

Funding pattern

The study is reportedly expected to finish in six months. The Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments will then discuss the findings.

The study will recommend alignment, nature of the mass rapid transit system, ridership and construction costs.

The funding pattern for the Metro network has not been decided.

Boosting Hosur

The Tamil Nadu government believes that Metro connectivity between Hosur and Bengaluru will further fuel the growth of the already booming Hosur, home to more than 2,000 micro, small and medium enterprises.

Hosur is also home to big companies such as TVS, Ashok Leyland and Titan. It is projected as a major hub for electric vehicles.

Karnataka fears

But some in Karnataka feel that the inter-state Metro can be counter-productive as it could impact industries.

Priyank Kharge, the Karnataka minister of IT and biotechnology, has warned that the project might not get a warm welcome in Karnataka.

The Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE), which is executing the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), has proposed linking neighbouring cities and towns to Bengaluru, the state capital.

Metro supporters

Some in Karnataka fear that micro and small-scale industries may shift to Hosur in the event of Metro connectivity since the Tamil Nadu town had lower cost of living and relatively cheaper land rates.

But others argue that Bengaluru has reached a saturation point in terms of investment, leading the government to attract investments in other Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Metro connection, it is hoped, will encourage movement of labour between the two states, satisfying both the workers and employers.