Silkyara tunnel collapse: Rescuers break through rubble, freedom in sight for 41 workers

Rescue workers have finally broken through the 60-metre stretch of rubble in Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand, ending the ordeal of 41 workers trapped inside for 17 days. A senior Uttarakhand official at the site said on Tuesday afternoon (November 28) that drilling was complete. Asked by reporters, NHIDCL managing director Mahmood Ahmed did not immediately confirm the development, but said the last section of the escape pipe was being pushed through the drilled passage.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Several ambulances enter the Silkyara tunnel. NDRF, SDRF and several other agencies continue to be at the spot. pic.twitter.com/qwbZIjFjcj — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

The breakthrough was achieved after a skilled team of workers began removing the muck by hand using the rat-hole mining technique on Monday while 800-mm diameter pipes were being pushed through the rubble by an auger machine.

When only 5 metres were left, preparations got underway to rush the trapped workers to a hospital for immediate medical care following their rescue. A separate ward comprising 41 oxygen-supported beds has been readied at the community health centre in Chinyalisaur, about 30 km from Silkyara. The road outside the tunnel, which became uneven due to regular movement of heavy vehicles over the past fortnight was being repaired and a fresh layer of soil was being laid for smooth movement of ambulances. Senior police officers briefed the security personnel outside the tunnel to spring into action the moment workers start coming out of the escape passage being prepared for them.

Rescue operations in full swing to evacuate 41 workers trapped in collapsed #Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/9ku21w8099 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 28, 2023

Rat-hole mining technique Rescuers fell back on the rat-hole mining technique following the failure of heavy machinery to drill through the rubble to create an escape passage for them. Twelve rat-hole mining experts will be involved in manual drilling and excavation horizontally through the final 10 or 12 metres of debris of the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel on the Char Dham route. Simultaneously, vertical drilling from above the tunnel has reached a depth of 36 metres out of the 86 metres needed.

VIDEO | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue update: "Manual digging is being done. We have reached 51 metres."Workers carrying out 'rat-hole mining' inside the collapsed #SilkyaraTunnel to rescue 41 trapped labourers hopeful of completing the work soon.#UttarkashiRescue… pic.twitter.com/dcjGopol1p — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2023

Rat-hole mining is a controversial and hazardous procedure in which miners in small groups go down narrow burrows to excavate small quantities of coal. It is often associated with Meghalaya, where holes are drilled for mining small amounts of coal. Uttarakhand government’s nodal officer Neeraj Khairwal, however, made it clear that the men brought to the site were not “rat-hole miners” as such but people who are experts in the technique. The experts have come from Delhi, Jhansi, and other parts of the country. They are likely to be divided into teams of two or three. Each team will go into the steel chute laid into the escape passage for brief periods. “They will have to drill at least 10 to 12 metres with their own hands. They will mostly use two tools — hand-held drilling machines to remove the rubble and gas cutters for cutting the iron hurdles,” explained an official. “As they remove the muck, the tunnel pipe (800-mm) will be pushed gradually by the machine through the rubble,” Khairwal said. “We will do the drilling and collect the muck with our hand. We have been doing this for years,” one of the workers, Mohan Rai, told PTI. “We can remove five–six metres of rubble using this method in 24 hours,” Rai said. He said they will be in proper gear, wearing oxygen masks and glasses to cover their eyes. Rakesh Rajput, another expert, said three of them will go inside the tunnel, one will do the drilling, another will collect the muck and the third one will push the muck through the trolley. Another expert in the rat-hole mining technique said they can remove 10 metres of muck or rubble in 20 hours. Auger machine’s failure This drilling was earlier being carried out by a huge auger machine that got stuck in the rubble on Friday, forcing officials to focus on an alternative option — drilling down from above the tunnel. About 40 per cent of the 86-metre vertical drilling required is now done. For the horizontal through-the-rubble option, officials decided that the final stretch would be handled manually because obstacles like iron girders will have to be tackled. It’s because of those metal structures that the auger machine failed. By Monday evening, the last bit of the stuck auger had been cut out piece by piece and a steel pipe inserted further into the partially complete escape passage.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Micro tunnelling expert Chris Cooper says, "...It went very well last night. We have crossed 50 metres. It's now about 5-6 metres to go...We didn't have any obstacles last night. It is looking very positive..." pic.twitter.com/HQssam4YUs — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023