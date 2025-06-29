Uttarkashi: 2 workers killed, 7 missing after cloudburst sparks landslide

Uttarkashi (U'Khand), Jun 29 (PTI) Two construction workers were killed while seven went missing early Sunday after a landslide triggered by a cloudburst demolished their shelters along the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district, officials said.

Bodies of two missing labourers were recovered from the banks of the Yamuna river near Tiladi Shaheed Smarak, about 18 km from the place where the landslide occurred, Sub-Inspector Vikram Singh said.

The bodies have been sent to Naugaon community health centre while the search for seven others continues, he said, adding the bodies have not been identified yet.

The labourers, who are said to be of Nepali origin, were engaged in the construction of a hotel.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya said the landslide occurred at Silai bend about 4 km ahead of Paligad, Uttarkashi.

The labourers were engaged in the construction of a hotel, he said, adding a new landslide zone has developed close to the hotel.

There were 29 labourers at the camp site below the hotel when the landslide occurred washing away around 10 metres of the highway.

Twenty of them were evacuated to safety while nine went missing, the district emergency operation centre said.

NDRF, SDRF and police personnel are carrying out search and rescue operations at the site, the district magistrate said.

The highway is blocked by landslide debris at Silai bend and Gujri bend, he said.

Pilgrims returning from Yamunotri have been asked to stay at safe locations due to the blocked highway, he said.

Reopening it may take a few hours, the DM said, adding a PWD team is busy clearing the route.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami prayed for the safety of the missing labourers.

"Search and rescue operations are underway at the site. I am constantly in touch with the officials concerned," he said.

The missing labourers are said to be of Nepali origin, Barkot Station House Officer Deepak Kathait said.

In another development, the Chardham Yatra has been suspended for a day in view of rainfall and possibility of landslides.

The MeT department has issued a red alert for heavy rains on June 29 and 30 in various districts of Uttarakhand, including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar prompting authorities to put the Chardham yatra on hold for a day for the safety of pilgrims.

In view of continuous heavy rainfall in the state and the possibility of landslides, the Chardham Yatra has been postponed for a day as a precautionary step for the safety of the pilgrims which is paramount, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said.

Devotees stranded on Chardham yatra routes are being taken to safe places. The administration of the districts concerned have been put on alert and relief and rescue teams have been activated, Pandey said.

A decision on further travel will be taken after reviewing the weather conditions along the routes on Monday, he said.

Devotees have been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the administration and not leave for their destinations till the weather becomes normal, the Garhwal commissioner said.

There is also information of heavy rain damaging agricultural land in Kuthnaur village in Uttarkashi district. The road near Ojri has also been completely damaged. The agricultural fields are filled with debris.

The Kupda Kunshala Trikhili motor bridge in Syanachatti is also in danger and the water level of the Yamuna has also risen following heavy rain. PTI

