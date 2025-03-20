'Modi-Dhami' free food kits to be given to poor Muslims on Eid: Uttarakhand Waqf Board

Dehradun, Mar 20 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Waqf Board on Thursday decided to distribute free food kits on Eid among poor Muslims in the state.

Named 'Modi-Dhami' kit, it will contain two litres of milk, two kgs of rice, one kg of sugar, one packet of vermicelli (sewai) and dry fruits, Uttarakhand Waqf Board chairman Shadab Shams said.

The decision was taken at the board's first online meeting, Shams told PTI.

Apart from these kits, free clothes for children will also be part of the gift, he said.

A temporary state level Waqf Tribunal will also be constituted by the end of this month to dispose of pending cases of largescale encroachment of Waqf properties, he said.

The board also decided to take rent from tenants of Waqf properties being used for commercial purposes at market rate or prevailing circle rate.

"The board is at present getting a rent of Rs 100-Rs 150 from its properties worth thousands of rupees. We have decided to put an end to the practice and charge rent as per market or circle rate so that the money thus raised could be utilised for the benefit of the poor," the Waqf Board chairman said.

The board also decided to take stern action after Eid against illegal occupants of Waqf properties who are living in their own bungalows and letting Waqf accommodations to others for money. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)