Dehradun, Jan 13 (PTI) Liquor shops and bars will remain closed in Uttarakhand on January 22 on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

An order to this effect was issued by Excise Commissioner Hari Chandra Semwal on Friday.

Liquor licence holders in the state will not be entitled to any compensation or claims on account of this closure, the order said. PTI

