    • The Federal
    Breaking News
    x

    Breaking News

    Uttarakhand: Six killed in stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar

    The Federal
    27 July 2025 10:25 AM IST  (Updated:2025-07-27 05:01:33)

    Six people have been reportedly killed and many others feared injured in a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Sunday (July 27).

    "6 people dead in a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. I am leaving for the spot," Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told news agency ANI.

    (This is a developing story...details awaited.)

    UttarakhandHaridwarstampede
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X