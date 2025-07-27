Uttarakhand: Six killed in stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar
Six people have been reportedly killed and many others feared injured in a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Sunday (July 27).
"6 people dead in a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. I am leaving for the spot," Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told news agency ANI.
(This is a developing story...details awaited.)
Next Story