Uttarakhand: Six killed in stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar

Six people have been reportedly killed and many others feared injured in a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Sunday (July 27).



#WATCH | Haridwar, Uttarakhand | The injured are being rushed to the hospital following a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple. 6 people died and several others got injured in the stampede. pic.twitter.com/ScUaYyq2Z3 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2025

"6 people dead in a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. I am leaving for the spot," Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told news agency ANI.

(This is a developing story...details awaited.)