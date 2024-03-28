Uttarakhand: Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa chief shot dead

Baba Tarsem Singh, the Kar Sewa chief of Nanakmatta Gurudwara in Uttarakhand, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Thursday (March 28) morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6.30 am inside the 'dera'.

“We received information around 7 am today that between 6.15-6.30 am, two masked assailants entered Nanakmatta Gurdwara and shot Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh. He was rushed to the hospital in Khatima. But I have received inputs that he succumbed to his injuries,” Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar told the media.

Calling it a “very serious matter,” Kumar said senior officials including Senior Superintendent of Police, Manjunath TC, have reached the spot and are taking stock of the situation. “DIG Kumaon is also reaching there, he will inspect the scene of the crime and speak to the locals. He will try to assess the situation there,” he said.

According to Kumar, a Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the incident. This will comprise officials of STF and local Police.

“The STF has been told to keep this as their top priority and probe all angles minutely. We have to not only identify the assailants but also the bigger conspiracy behind this murder, if any. We have also contacted the central agencies to share useful inputs related to this matter with us. I assure you that we will solve this matter soon and take strict action," he added.