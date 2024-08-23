Uttarakhand | Four Nepali labourers killed in landslide in Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag, Aug 23 (PTI) Four labourers from Nepal have died in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Phata village in Uttarakhand, officials said on Friday.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has recovered their bodies from under the debris of the landslide, they said. Rudraprayag Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said authorities were informed about the incident near a 'khat gadera (rainwater pond)' in the village around 1.20 am, and a rescue team was rushed to the spot.

Heavy rains had lashed the area on Thursday night, the officials said.

They deceased were identified as Tul Bahadur, Purna Nepali, Kishna Parihar and Chiku Bura, all residents of Nepal, Rajwar said.

