The death toll in the landslide in Chamba rose to five when one more body was recovered from under the rubble, officials said on Tuesday (August 22).



The fifth body was recovered on Monday (August 21) night and was identified as that of 34-year-old Sohan Singh Rawat, who hailed from Kirgani village, Tehri District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said. Five people, including a woman and her four-month-old baby, were buried alive when a massive landslide occurred near a parking lot in Chamba on Monday (August 21).

Search and rescue operations were conducted for around 12 hours, Dixit said. The administration has extended financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the next kin of the deceased, he said.



The official said the Chamba–New Tehri highway continues to be closed due to the accumulation of landslide debris on the road. An order has been issued to conduct a geological survey of Chamba and four families living in sensitive area near the spot of the landslide have been shifted to safe locations, he added.

(With agency inputs)

