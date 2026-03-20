Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami set to expand cabinet, five posts vacant

Dehradun, Mar 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to expand his cabinet on Friday, officials said.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers will be held at the Lok Bhavan here at 10 am, the officials said.

Currently, there are five vacant posts in the cabinet.

According to constitutional provisions, Uttarakhand can have a maximum of 12 members in the state cabinet.

In the past, speculation about cabinet expansion gained momentum in the state several times, but nothing ever materialised.

When the BJP began its second term in Uttarakhand in 2022, Dhami took the oath of office along with eight ministers.

The cabinet's strength came down to eight after the death of Social Welfare and Transport Minister Chandan Ramdas in April 2023. It further came down to seven last year after the resignation of Prem Chand Agarwal, who was in charge of Parliamentary Affairs and Finance. PTI

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