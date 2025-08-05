Cloudbursts rock Uttarakhand: 4 killed; 20 rescued
20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away, according to reports
A cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali on the way to Gangotri in Uttarakhand on Tuesday (August 5) with several houses damaged or swept away in the raging waters and at least four people killed, officials said.
Dharali is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri and home to many hotels, restaurants and home stays. The devastating flash floods followed a cloudburst in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga River.
According to initial reports, at least four people have died. An Army team from Harsil has been rushed to the spot.
About 10-12 people could be buried under the debris, Rajesh Panwar, a villager, told PTI. He said 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.
There was widespread panic in the neighbouring villages following the flash floods.
(The story will soon be updated)
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2025 6:46 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi's appeal to Uttarakhand government
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to the Uttarakhand government to provide immediate help, relief and compensation to the victims.
"Hearing the news of some deaths and a large number of people missing in the cloudburst incident in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, has deeply saddened my heart," she said in a post in Hindi on X.
"My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. I pray for the safe return of the missing people. I appeal to the state government to provide immediate help, relief, and compensation to the victims.
"I urge Congress leaders and workers to assist as much as possible in relief and rescue operations," she said.
- 5 Aug 2025 6:25 PM IST
Uttarakhand cloudburst helpline numbers
Helpline numbers
1. District Emergency Operation Centre, Haridwar – Helpline Numbers:
01374-222722, 7310913129, 7500737269
Toll-free no – 1077, ERSS Toll-free no – 112
2. State Emergency Operation Centre, Dehradun – Helpline Numbers:
0135-2710334, 2710335, 8218867005, 9058441404
Toll-Free No – 1070, ERSS Toll-Free No – 112
- 5 Aug 2025 6:23 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi urges administration to expedite relief, rescue operations
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives due to a cloudburst in the high-altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarakhand and appealed to the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations.
The former Congress president requested party leaders and workers to cooperate with the administration in relief efforts and provide all possible assistance to those in need.
In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul said, "The news of many deaths and several others missing due to the severe devastation caused by a cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarakhand, is extremely saddening and concerning. I express my deepest condolences to the affected families and hope for the swift recovery of those who are missing." "I appeal to the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations. I request Congress leaders and workers to cooperate with the administration in relief efforts and provide all possible assistance to those in need," he said.
- 5 Aug 2025 6:09 PM IST
BJP MP says cloudburst incident 'very unfortunate'
BJP MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, speaking at the Parliament complex in New Delhi, said that a similar cloudburst incident had happened in 2013, and this time it is "much worse".
"It is a very unfortunate incident. This happened in 2013 as well in Uttarkashi, and this time it is much worse. We are seeing in the news that a similar cloudburst incident has also happened at a different location," Shah, who represents Tehri Garhwal constituency in Uttarakhand, told PTI.
- 5 Aug 2025 5:34 PM IST
40-50 properties damaged: Principal Secretary
Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu said a bridge was washed away due to cloudburst, and road connectivity has been impacted.
He added that 40 to 50 properties have been damaged.
"Since road connectivity has been impacted, a bridge has been washed away, we are talking to the officials of BRO, PWD, our priority is to restore connectivity, the weather is bad at present, we are not able to provide relief, and rescue through helicopter services. But SDRF, Army are there... Prima facie, it seems that 40-50 properties have got damaged. We are trying to get further information, we will be acting accordingly," Sudhanshu told PTI.
- 5 Aug 2025 5:19 PM IST
Rajnath: Taking all possible measures to save precious lives
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, said that the Centre and state governments are taking all possible measures to save precious lives.
"Have been seeing disturbing visuals from Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) on the devastation caused by flash floods. Praying for the well-being of the people affected by the tragedy. The Centre and the State Government are working in tandem, taking all possible measures to save precious lives," Rajnath said.
- 5 Aug 2025 5:12 PM IST
Another cloudburst in Sukhi Top near Dharali
Another cloudburst has occurred in Sukhi Top near Dharali, says Uttarkashi administration. More details awaited.
Meanwhile, the Jyotirmath-Malari motor road has been washed out near Saldhar. Travellers and local residents are requested to avoid unnecessary travel, said Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand.
- 5 Aug 2025 5:09 PM IST
Nadda: BJP workers involved in helping victims
Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda said that all BJP workers in Uttarakhand have been involved in providing help to victims.
"In this hour of crisis, all BJP workers in the state are involved in providing every possible help to the victims. I express my condolences to the affected families," Nadda wrote in Hindi on X.
- 5 Aug 2025 4:26 PM IST
PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Modi expressed condolences to the people affected by the cloudburst tragedy and added that no stone is left unturned in assisting people.
"I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people," Modi posted in Hindi on his X account.
- 5 Aug 2025 4:06 PM IST
20 people evacuated, says Indian Army
Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Chief Minister, and Commissioner of Garhwal Division, are monitoring the situation at the State Disaster Operations Centre in Dehradun.
In a statement, the Indian Army said that 20 people were evacuated.
A landslide occurred near Dharali village, approximately 4 km from the Indian Army Camp at Harshil, at around 1:45 PM today. Responding with urgency, the Indian Army mobilised 150 personnel who reached the site within 10 minutes and immediately commenced rescue operations. So far, 15-20 individuals have been successfully evacuated, with the injured receiving prompt medical treatment at the Indian Army medical facility in Harshil. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, with all available resources being deployed to locate and evacuate any remaining stranded persons. The situation is under continuous monitoring, and the Indian Army remains fully committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected civilians, the Indian Army said.