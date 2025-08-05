Cloudbursts rock Uttarakhand: 4 killed; 20 rescued

A cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali on the way to Gangotri in Uttarakhand on Tuesday (August 5) with several houses damaged or swept away in the raging waters and at least four people killed, officials said.

Dharali is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri and home to many hotels, restaurants and home stays. The devastating flash floods followed a cloudburst in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga River.

According to initial reports, at least four people have died. An Army team from Harsil has been rushed to the spot.

About 10-12 people could be buried under the debris, Rajesh Panwar, a villager, told PTI. He said 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.

There was widespread panic in the neighbouring villages following the flash floods.

