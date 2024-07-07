Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra suspended in view of inclement weather

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday (July 7) suspended the Char Dham Yatra in view of weather forecast about heavy to very heavy rains in the Garhwal region on July 7-8.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said it has been decided to postpone the yatra for the safety of pilgrims.

In view of the weather department's prediction of heavy rains in Garhwal division on July 7-8, all devotees are urged not to start for the Char Dham Yatra beyond Rishikesh on July 7, he said.

Those who have already proceeded on the pilgrimage should wait wherever they are until the weather clears to resume their onward journey, he said.

What is Char Dham Yatra?

The Char Dham Yatra gives pilgrims an opportunity to visit the four holy sites – Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath – nestled in the higher reaches of the Himalayas. These shrines, which remain closed for six months every year, open in the summers in April or May and shut down with the onset of winter in October or November.

It is believed that the yatra should be done in a clockwise manner. Hence devotees first visit Yamunotri, and follow it up with Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Inclement weather dampens spirits

Heavy rains in various parts of Uttarakhand over the past few days has triggered landslides in the hills with the highway going to Badrinath blocked at a number of points by the rubble falling from the hills.

Two pilgrims from Hyderabad were killed on Saturday (July 6) after being hit by boulders falling from the hillside in the wake of a landslide near Chatwapeepal area of Karnaprayag in Chamoli district. They were returning from Badrinath on a motorcycle when they met with the accident.

The rivers of Uttarakhand are also in spate with the Alaknanda flowing near the danger mark at Vishnu Prayag near Joshimath. The Alaknanda merges with Dhauli Ganga at Vishnu Prayag.

(With inputs from agencies)