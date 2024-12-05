Uttarakhand: Centre sanctions funds for rafting base station in Rishikesh

Dehradun, Dec 4 (PTI) A modern rafting base station will be built in the yoga and tourism city of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

The central government has sanctioned Rs 3,295 crore for the development of 40 different tourist destinations in 23 states under the Special Assistance for Capital Investment and this also includes Rishikesh, an official statement said.

The existing infrastructure promoting rafting activities in Rishikesh is inadequate, due to which tourists and local people have to face many challenges, it said.

A system for booking rafting adventures has not yet been established at rafting starting points such as Brahmapuri, Shivpuri, Marine Drive and Kaudiyala and ending points, including Neem Beach, Laxman Jhula and Janaki Jhula.

Besides, a lack of facilities such as toilets and proper changing rooms, alongwith a dearth of safety provisions, and traffic congestion in the Rishikesh-Tapovan-Shivpuri corridor are also challenges to be addressed.

The rafting base station project aims to address the infrastructure challenges and gaps in rafting tourism in Rishikesh by developing standardised booking systems and improved facilities to attract more tourists and boost economic development.

The project will involve developing a centralised rafting base station equipped with essential amenities such as toilets, changing rooms and roadside eateries.

It also proposes to construct alternative routes to decongest the Tapovan area and implementation of ITC-based monitoring system to ensure safety and efficiency.

In addition, a waste management system will be established under the project to promote environmental sustainability and maintain the region's ecosystem.

It is estimated that about 1,500 people will get jobs through this project.

The state government will provide land for the scheme and also implement it while the Union tourism ministry will monitor it.

The statement said 66 per cent of the scheme amount had been released to the states.

The Centre has set a deadline of two years for the states to complete the development work under the scheme. PTI

