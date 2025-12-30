Uttarakhand bus accident: Six to seven feared dead as bus falls into gorge

At least six to seven people are feared dead after a bus with 17 to 18 passengers on board fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Almora district on Tuesday (December 30).

According to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials, the bus was en route to Ramnagar in Nainital when the accident took place.

They further stated that the bus fell into a gorge near Vinayak, adding that six to seven people are feared dead on the spot.

Injured being rescued

According to the SDRF, the injured are being rescued from the gorge and admitted to the government hospital in Bhikiyasain for treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Almora SSP Devendra Pincha said that “Rescue teams have been dispatched to the spot. There are reports of some fatalities."

Taking to X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the state government is continuously monitoring the situation, adding that the injured passengers are being swiftly admitted to local hospitals.

"We have received the extremely distressing news of a bus accident on the Bikhiyasain-Vinayak Motor Road resulting in casualties among the passengers. This incident is profoundly painful and heart-wrenching. We pray to God to grant eternal peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength to the bereaved families. The injured passengers are being promptly admitted to nearby hospitals. The entire matter is under continuous monitoring,” stated Dhami.

SDRF informed in the morning

Earlier in the day, the SDRF was informed by the DCR Almora that a passenger bus travelling from Bhikiyasain to Ramnagar met with an accident in the Vinayak area and fell into a deep gorge, reported ANI.

The report further stated that the injured passengers have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Bhikiyasain.

Six died in accident in November

Last month, five people were killed after a passenger bus plunged nearly 70 metres into a deep gorge in the Narendranagar area of Uttarakhand’s Tehri district on Monday (November 24). The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said the accident occurred near the Kunjapuri–Hindolakhal road after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

SDRF officials stated that five teams were rushed to the site soon after the Tehri District Control Room alerted the battalion in the afternoon. The teams were mobilised from Dhalwala, Koti Colony and the SDRF headquarters, following directions from Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi.

Five dead on the spot

Five passengers were confirmed dead at the spot, while several others sustained injuries and were rescued from the ravine and shifted to the nearest hospital. An official said there were 28 passengers on board.

Officials said that some passengers managed to jump out moments before the bus fell into the gorge.

