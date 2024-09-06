UP: Principal expels 5-year-old pupil for bringing non-vegetarian food

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have launched a probe after a private school principal expelled a five-year-old Muslim student for continuously bringing non-vegetarian food to school.

The principal of the Amroha-based Hilton School also used hate language after being confronted by the student's anguished mother. The video of the heated exchange between the principal and the mother has gone viral.



Hate language

In the video, the principal of the Hilton Convent School can be heard saying that the student has been continuously bringing non-vegetarian food."Your child says that he wants to convert everyone to Islam by making them eat non-vegetarian food," the principal told the stunned mother in the video.



The exchange between the principal and the mother took place ironically on September 5, Teachers’ Day.

The principal also alleged that the student, who was seen standing alongside his mother in what looked like the principal's office, said he wanted to destroy Hindu temples.

The mother said her child has been complaining for the past three months that the students in his class have just been doing "Hindu-Muslim".



When the woman complained that her child was not allowed to sit in his class since morning, the principal retorted: “I don't want to teach him anymore. We have expelled him."

Muslims seek justice

As the video went viral, Amrohi's Muslim Committee wrote to the district magistrate seeking the principal’s arrest and the suspension of the school’s affiliation.

Amroha's Basic Education Officer has formed a team of principals from three government schools to investigate the matter. They will submit a report within three days.