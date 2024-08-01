Three dead, 6 injured as rain wreaks havoc in Uttarakhand

Three persons were killed and at least six injured after a house collapsed in Haridwar district on Wednesday (July 31) evening as heavy rain wreaked havoc in various parts of Uttarakhand.

A family is reported to have gone missing following a cloudburst in a village in Ghansali area of Tehri district, officials said.

Houses collapse

A house collapsed due to heavy rain in Bharpur village near Roorkee in Haridwar district, killing three people and injuring more than half a dozen others after they got buried under the debris, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The sound of the house collapse was so loud that the villagers got frightened, police said.

A house collapsed due to heavy rain in Talla village of Pithoragarh district as well. Three more houses in the village were also damaged. However, there was no loss of human life in the two incidents.

Haridwar inundated

Torrential rain for a few hours in Haridwar inundated the entire city, washing away a truck of Kanwariyas in Sukhi river in Kharkhari area.

There were no Kanwariyas in the truck, but it had rations and essential goods for their return journey, police said.

The Kanwariyas alleged when they parked the truck there, no one alerted them about the area suddenly getting flooded when it rains heavily.

Truck floats, cars swept away

Kharkhari police post in-charge Sanjeet Kandhari said that the truck was seen floating in water. He said the vehicle will be retrieved when the rain stops.

About a dozen four-wheelers standing in the same dry riverbed were swept away due to sudden flooding after heavy rain on June 25 also.

Roads got submerged in water in many areas of the city and the rainwater also entered the Kankhal police station.

Many colonies and markets of Bhupatwala, Haridwar, Naya Haridwar, Kankhal, and Jwalapur got flooded.

Flooded streets

Heavy waterlogging also occurred on the roads at Ranipur turning, the posh commercial area of Haridwar, while water gushed into many big showrooms. Latowali in Kankhal was flooded up to four feet.

With the roads getting marooned, the administration changed the route of the Kanwariyas at many places.

It rained heavily for several hours in Dehradun also.

(With agency inputs)