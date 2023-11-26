Silkyara tunnel collapse: Rescue mission explores 6 plans; first two are best options

As vertical drilling in the Silkyara tunnel began on Sunday (November 26) after the US-made auger machine broke down, the rescuers now have six plans in place.

The Indian Army is also now on board in the rescue mission that is underway for the last 15 days. Meanwhile, the 41 workers trapped in the under-construction tunnel are in good health condition and are getting their food and medicine, the National Disaster Management Authority member Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) told the media.

They are in constant touch with their relatives through the communication lines, he added.

On day 14 of the multi-agency rescue mission, officials are exploring six alternatives. However, the focus is initially on the first two alternatives, which is manual drilling through the remaining 10- or 12-metre stretch of the rubble or, more likely, drilling down 86 metres from above.





Rescue work underway at Silkyara tunnel at Uttarakhand. Pic: PTI

The six plans being explored are:

Plan 1

Work is currently on to retrieve broken parts of the auger machine stuck in the debris. The heavy drill brought in from America to break through nearly 60 meters of debris got damaged as it was drilling through the rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel. A plasma cutter was flown in from Hyderabad to cut and remove parts of the auger machine stuck in the rubble inside the Silkyara tunnel. After the parts are removed, manual digging will begin.

According to reports, the auger machine has already drilled 47 metres inside the tunnel. Manual digging will be done for the rest 15 metres, after which an 800-mm or 700 mm pipe will be inserted into the rubble to prepare an escape passage. The Indian Army is expected to carry out the manual drilling, which will however take time.

This is considered to be the best option.

Plan 2