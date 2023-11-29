Silkyara tunnel collapse: Leaders hail ‘one of the most difficult rescue missions in history’

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 28) night led the country in hailing the successful operation to rescue 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel for almost 17 days, saying it was an emotional moment for everyone. Political leaders cutting across the spectrum joined in to voice their happiness at the successful rescue of the workers. Murmu said the nation salutes the resilience of the workers and remains grateful to them for building critical infrastructure, even at great personal risk. “I congratulate the teams and all experts who have acted with incredible grit and determination to perform one of the most difficult rescue missions in history,” she said in a post on X.

Dhankhar congratulated the dedicated teams and experts for executing the challenging rescue mission with grit and determination and wished all the workers a healthy and happy life ahead. “Greatly pleased to know about the successful rescue of all workers trapped in Uttarakhand’s tunnel. Their 17-day ordeal showcased human endurance, unmatched resilience, and indomitable faith in the nation’s commitment to stand by them,” Dhankhar said. “Amazing example of humanity and teamwork” In a post on X soon after the workers were brought out of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, the prime minister saluted the spirit of those involved in the operation and said their courage and resolve have given a new lease of life to the 41 labourers. “Everyone involved in the mission has created an amazing example of humanity and teamwork,” he said. Addressing the 41 rescued workers, Modi said their courage and patience have inspired everyone as he wished them good health and well-being. “It is a matter of great satisfaction that these friends of ours will meet their dear ones after a long wait,” the prime minister said, asserting that the patience and courage of their family members cannot be praised enough.

Modi also spoke to the rescued construction workers over the phone and inquired about their well-being, officials said. The prime minister said the multi-agency rescue exercise had made everyone emotional. Ministers hail rescue Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this was great news for the nation and said it salutes the grit of the workers in facing such a challenging situation for so long. He also expressed his gratitude to all the people and the agencies that made tireless efforts to save lives. In a post on X, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said, “We will leave no stone unturned to protect our own. Heartfelt gratitude to all those who worked tirelessly to rescue those trapped in the tunnel. Commend the grit and determination of those who faced such adversity without giving up hope.”

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said he was “relieved and happy” as all the trapped workers has been rescued. “This was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years. Various departments and agencies complemented each other despite facing numerous challenges,” he said. In a post in Hindi on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “I feel extremely happy with the news of the safe rescue of all the workers trapped in the tunnel accident in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. “The whole country was keeping an eye on this operation. The entire country has heaved a sigh of relief with its success,” he said. This is a moment of joy for the families of all labourers, he said. “The biggest contribution in rescuing all these labourers trapped in very difficult and challenging conditions is of all the agencies engaged in relief and rescue work like NDRF, SDRF, Uttarakhand Police and the Indian Army. I heartily congratulate all of them,” Singh said. Congress salutes “brave men”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Kharge said it was a matter of great relief and joy for everyone that the workers were brought out of the tunnel safely. He urged the government to provide prompt health benefits and appropriate compensation to the workers and demanded that a safety audit be conducted of all under-construction schemes so that a similar situation does not arise again. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed happiness over the success of the tunnel rescue operation and saluted the “brave men” involved in it. “The safe return of the labourer brothers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel of Uttarkashi is a very good news. My heartiest congratulations to them and their families,” the former Congress president said in a post in Hindi on X. “The safety of our labourer brothers who are building India is of paramount importance. I salute all the brave men who made this difficult campaign successful,” Gandhi said.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh lauded the resilience and fortitude of the labourers. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the safe rescue of the workers a victory of unity of India's people and lauded everyone involved in the operation. “The efforts of NDRF, Army and other agencies paid off... I salute the efforts and hard work of numerous people involved in the operation who toiled day and night to make it successful,” Kejriwal said on X. “I also pay tribute to the patience and grit of all the workers who supported and encouraged one another under adverse conditions. This is a victory of unity of India’s people,” Kejriwal said.

