Silkyara tunnel collapse: AIIMS says all 41 workers rescued are fit, can go home

All 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand have been found fit after a through medical examination and can return home, the AIIMS in Rishikesh declared on Thursday.

Dr Ravikant at the hospital said blood test, X-ray and ECG reports of the workers were normal.

"They are physically normal and clinically stable. We have given them clearance to return home," he told the media at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The workers were rescued on Tuesday night, ending 17 days of captivity in the collapsed tunnel.

The workers have been told to go to the hospital closest to their homes after two weeks for a check-up.

No starvation

"As they were taken good care of during their confinement in the tunnel with regular feeding, there was no case of starvation. They are mostly quite young or of middle age. That also helped them stay fit," Ravikant said.

Doctors from AIIMS-Rishikesh will remain in touch with the workers to monitor their mental health for the next few weeks.

The number of workers from Jharkhand is the highest at 15. These 15 and five other workers from Odisha may return on Thursday.

There are also eight workers from Uttar Pradesh, five from Bihar, three from West Bengal, two each from Uttarakhand and Assam, and one from Himachal Pradesh.

