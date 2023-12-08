PM Modi asks investors to explore limitless potential of Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 8) asked investors to explore Uttarakhand's limitless potential in various sectors and convert them into opportunities.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand is a combination of divinity and development, Modi said.

"Nature, culture, heritage… Uttarakhand has everything. You have to explore them and convert them into opportunities."

Recalling his remark during a visit to Kedarnath that the third decade of the century belongs to Uttarakhand, the prime minister said the prediction was coming true.

He said the last 10 years have seen the emergence of an aspirational India.

House of Himalayas

Modi launched the House of Himalayas brand to promote local products manufactured by women's self-help groups in the international markets.

Congratulating the Uttarakhand government for the launch of the brand, Modi said it was in keeping with the concept of Vocal for Local and Local to Global.

"It will give identity to local products in the markets abroad. It will also help fulfil my commitment of making 2 crore Lakhpati didis (sisters) in times to come," the prime minister said.

The summit is being attended by more than a thousand investors and delegates from across the country and abroad.

The summit’s target is to sign MoUs worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore. It has already exceeded that limit to reach around Rs 3 lakh crore in the run-up to the event, which saw roadshows in India and abroad.

(With agency inputs)