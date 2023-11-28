LIVE | Silkyara tunnel collapse: Nearing breakthrough to evacuate trapped workers, says NDMA

Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), a member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on Tuesday, said they are very close to rescuing the workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand and they are expected to be out anytime soon, bringing an end to their 17-day ordeal.

Addressing a press conference, Lt Gen Hasnain said they have reached 58 metres and two more metres remain before they could finally evacuate the trapped workers. He said, “We are near a breakthrough but not yet there. Manual work has carried on and we have reached 58 metres. The debris had been cut and the work was going on the entire night. Our rat miners, experts and Army engineers have been able to take it to 58 metres and the pipe has been pushed with the help of the auger machine...”



Lt Gen Hasnain said there will be no premature action. He said all safety precautions are being taken. He said three teams of NDRF will go inside for evacuation, while SDRF will support them. It will take 3 to 5 minutes to take out each worker and therefore the entire evacuation process will take three to four hours, he added.



Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said “the work of laying pipes” had been completed. “As a result of immense grace of Baba Baukh Nagji (and) prayers of crores of countrymen and the tireless work of all rescue teams... the work of laying pipes in the tunnel to take out the workers has been completed. Soon all the labourer brothers will be taken out,” he tweeted.



The rescue operation, which hit multiple roadblocks due to the hilly terrain of the tunnel site in Uttarkashi district, made considerable progress after rat-hole mining experts were roped in to dig through the remaining 10-12 metre-horizontal stretch of the rubble on Monday (November 27).



The horizontal drilling was halted on November 25 after the auger machine, which had drilled over 44 metres into the tunnel, got trapped in the rubble, forcing officials to look for other alternatives.

While officials on Monday decided to switch to manual drilling by employing the rat-hole mining technique – a controversial and hazardous process in which miners go down narrow burrows to mine coal in small quantities – other rescue workers continued drilling the tunnel vertically from the hill-top and horizontally from its Barkot end.

On Tuesday, hopes were high as the rat-hole mining experts closed in on the trapped workers after a day of burrowing through the rubble. Ambulances were put on standby to rush the trapped workers to a hospital for immediate medical care following their rescue.

A separate ward comprising 41 oxygen-supported beds was readied at the community health centre in Chinyalisaur, about 30 km from Silkyara, for the workers.

The road outside the tunnel, which became uneven due to regular movement of heavy vehicles over the past fortnight was repaired and a fresh layer of soil was laid for smooth movement of ambulances.







