Haldwani violence: Police launch investigation against Hyderabad NGO

Uttarakhand Police on Friday (February 23) issued a notice to Hyderabad Youth Courage, a non-profit organisation working out of the city of Hyderabad, and have launched an investigation into the role the NGO allegedly played in collecting funds to foment violence in Haldwani.

In a statement issued on social media, the police have also said that they are identifying the donors of the NGO.

Video shared on social media

Referring to a video clip showing a man distributing money in the area, the police said they are investigating the NGO. “A video is being circulated on social media in which a young man is distributing money to the people in Banbhoolpura area. The police are investigating in this regard. The police have also shared information on the account number of the NGO, its registration number and PAN with the Income Tax Department and other agencies, which are taking necessary action,” the police said in its statement.

The police are identifying the donors of the NGO, while taking steps to both seize its bank account and cancel its registration. “Those donating Hyderabad Youth Courage are also being identified. Steps to seize the bank account and registration of the said NGO have been initiated,” the police further said in the statement.

Police warn people

The police have warned people against accepting money illegally, supporting the rioters and posting misleading content on social media. “Action will be taken against those who are accepting money in an illegal manner, supporting the rioters, and distorting facts and spreading disinformation through their posts on social media,” the police added, even as they appealed to the people to eschew from donating to NGOs like the Hyderabad Youth Courage.

Violence broke out in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, a small town at the foothills of Kumoan in Nainital district, after municipal authorities demolished a mosque and a madrasa built on encroached government land on February 8. Six people died in the violence in which several policemen were also injured in retaliatory stone-pelting and arson by mobs. Police have arrested 74 people in this regard. A curfew was imposed on the town lasting about a week.