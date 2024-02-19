Haldwani violence: Curfew relaxed for 17 hours in Banbhoolpura

Dehradun, Feb 18 (PTI) Curfew in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani has been further relaxed with the Nainital district administration saying on Sunday that the restrictions will now be in place between 10 pm to 5 am only.

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than 100 people, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.

According to an order issued by Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh on Sunday, there will now be a 17-hour relaxation in the curfew -- from 5 am to 10 pm -- in Banbhoolpura.

Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will remain in place till further orders.

Meanwhile, the property of Ajaz Qureshi, a named accused in the Banbhoolpura violence, was also attached on Sunday. He is a resident of Nai Basti near Gopal Mandir, police said.

So far, 58 people have been arrested in connection with the violence while Abdul Malik, the alleged mastermind, and his son Abdul Moid are still on the run.

Malik had got the madrassa built in and had opposed its demolition most vehemently. His wife Safia Malik had moved the High Court seeking suspension of the demolition exercise but failed to get immediate relief. It is alleged that Malik had incited violence in Banbhoolpura on February 8. PTI

