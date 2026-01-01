Dehradun: NE students hold candlelight march seeking justice for Anjel Chakma

Dehradun, Jan 1 (PTI) Students from the northeast held a candlelight march here to protest the killing of 24-year-old Anjel Chakma from Tripura and demanded justice, raising slogans against alleged racial discrimination.

Under the banner of the 'Unified Tripura Students Association' (UTSA), students from various institutions in Dehradun gathered outside Gandhi Park on Wednesday and marched to Ghantaghar (clock tower) with candles in their hands. Some students from other states also joined the protest.

Holding banners with Chakma's picture, the students chanted slogans such as "Stop Racism", "We Are Indians", and "We Want Justice." Churanta Tripura, general secretary of the UTSA, Dehradun, alleged that police were trying to suppress the case and therefore not treating it as one involving racism.

He also alleged that the police asked them to stop the protest march, citing traffic issues due to New Year celebrations.

Chakma, a final-year MBA student at a private university here, was allegedly attacked and seriously injured with a knife and a brass knuckle by some youths on December 9. He died on December 26 after being hospitalised for 17 days.

While Chakma's family and friends have termed the incident a result of racist remarks, the Dehradun police said their investigation so far has not found any evidence of racial discrimination.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said that students from all over the country, including more than 2,000 from the northeast, come to Dehradun to study. He said about 250 students from Tripura alone are studying in the city. PTI

