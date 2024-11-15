Dehradun crash: Viral video suggests students had liquor before accident

Days after six students were killed and another seriously injured in a car accident in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, a viral video purportedly showing the group having liquor before the crash is doing the rounds on social media.

Police too are yet to confirm that the students were drunk when the accident occurred.

The Federal has not independently verified the video.

The video shows the group consuming what looked like alcohol in glasses.

Gruesome crash

The incident happened on Tuesday (November 12) when the car carrying the seven students collided with a truck at Dehradun’s ONGC Chowk.

The collision, which occurred at 1.30 pm reduced the car to a mangled wreck. The car rammed into the truck from behind and the six died on the spot, Circle Officer (City) Neeraj Semwal told the media.

The impact was so severe that severed heads, and body parts were strewn around the accident site. Social media video also showed a part of the brain at the spot.

The deceased students were identified as Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19). All of them were from Uttarakhand's Dehradun except Kukreja who hails from Himachal Pradesh.

The seventh occupant – Siddhesh Agrawal (25) – who was admitted to the Synergy Hospital in the city was said to be in a critical condition.

Semwal said the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, and they are examining CCTV footage from the area.