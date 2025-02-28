Avalanche hits Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, 16 of 57 workers trapped rescued

At least 57 workers engaged in road construction work for the BRO were trapped under blocks of snow following a massive avalanche near Mana in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday (February 28). At least 15 workers have been rescued so far, says a PTI report.

Police said 10 workers who were rescued from the spot are in a critical condition.

Camp buried, 57 trapped

The avalanche has buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) between Mana and Badrinath, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari told ANI.

Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres and is at a walking distance from Badrinath.

“A massive avalanche has occurred near the Border Roads Organisation camp in the border area of ​​Mana in which 57 workers engaged in road construction have been trapped. Out of these workers, 10 workers have been rescued and sent to the army camp near Mana in critical condition," ANI quoted police headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne as saying.

Heavy snow hinders rescue op

In a media release, Chamoli District Magistrate Tiwari said while a rescue team comprising ITBP, SDRF and the local administration has been deployed, the administration is unable to deploy heli-services due to rainfall and snowfall.

“Movement is difficult. Since satellite phones and other such equipment are not available there, we have not been able to have a clear communication with them. But we have not received any official information of any casualty...We are receiving full support from higher authorities. We hope that our team will reach there and rescue them safely," he said.

Ambulances, rescue team on standby

BRO (Border Roads Organisation)’s executive engineer CR Meena also told ANI that while three to four ambulances have been sent to bring the 57 trapped workers, the rescue team is unable to reach them due to heavy snowfall.

The rescue operation is being led by the ITBP and the Indian Army. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have left for the spot amid continuing snowfall and rain.