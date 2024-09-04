Yogi's retort: Akhilesh is weak, can never handle a bulldozer

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (September 4) said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav did not have the heart and character to handle a bulldozer and can never again rule the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader made the comment after Akhilesh warned that he will order all bulldozers to Gorakhpur, Yogi’s political hub, after the 2027 Assembly elections.

"As soon as the Samajwadi government is formed in 2027, the bulldozers of the entire state will head towards Gorakhpur," Yadav said.

UP CM attacks Akhilesh

Yogi said only those with a "bulldozer-like capability" can operate the machine, whose indiscriminate use to raze homes has been now banned by the Supreme Court.

"Today these people have come back in a new form to mislead the public. Not everyone's hands can fit on a bulldozer. It requires both heart and mind,” he said.

Akhilesh can’t return to rule

“Only someone who has a bulldozer-like capability and determination can operate it. Those who grovel before the rioters will not be able to stand in front of a bulldozer," he said in Lucknow.

He said Akhilesh's ambition of returning to power in Uttar Pradesh was nothing more than a daydream and accused the former chief minister and his uncle Shivpal Yadav of indulging in extortion during his rule.