Dirty dip? Yogi vs others slug it out over Sangam water

On this episode of Capital Beat, senior journalist and activist Shaira Naeem, and Puneet Nicholas Yadav, senior editor at The Federal, joined the discussion on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent remarks on Maha Kumbh 2025. Despite the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reporting dangerous levels of fecal bacteria in the Sangam waters of Prayagraj, Yogi dismissed the findings, calling it an attempt to malign Sanatan Dharma and the Maha Kumbh mela.

Faith vs science

Yogi, addressing the Vidhan Sabha, stated that the Sangam waters were fit for both bathing and drinking. His comments came despite medical experts warning about the health risks posed by contaminated water.

"In matters of faith, there is no rationale, there is no logic," remarked Shaira, critiquing Yogi’s stance.

She pointed out the contradiction in Yogi’s position – trusting government data when convenient, but rejecting it when inconvenient.

Is this a political conspiracy?

Yogi suggested that criticism of Maha Kumbh's management was politically motivated, possibly orchestrated from Delhi to target him. This raised questions:

Was Yogi subtly hinting that the BJP’s central leadership was undermining him?

Is there a power struggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Yogi over the future leadership of the party?

Shaira noted that tensions between the Centre and Yogi have been visible for some time, with murmurs about Yogi’s ambitions for a bigger national role. However, she pointed out that the CPCB is a government body, not a political rival, and it was unlikely that its report was part of any political conspiracy.

Kumbh and governance failures

The CPCB report was not the only controversy surrounding the Mahakumbh. The festival saw several stampedes, crowd mismanagement, and fires, raising concerns about poor planning and lack of transparency.

"Whoever questions arrangements is now being labeled as anti-national," said Shaira, highlighting that journalists covering the issues were facing intimidation.

Puneet echoed similar concerns, stating that religion was being used as a shield to deflect governance failures. He pointed out that even with the Namami Gange project receiving Rs 42,500 crore in funding, the Ganga remains heavily polluted.

Weaponising faith for political gains?

Puneet emphasised that faith and politics have been deeply interwoven in the current administration, turning religious events into political campaigns. Reports suggest that people were being bussed into Maha Kumbh from various states at subsidised rates to inflate attendance figures.

"In the name of religion, you can brush aside anything," Puneet remarked.

This tactic, he noted, is not unique to Yogi but has been a consistent strategy of the BJP under Modi’s leadership as well.

The bigger question: Who is accountable?

With billions spent on river cleaning projects, the CPCB report raises concerns over accountability. Puneet suggested that both the state and Central governments must answer where the funds allocated for Ganga cleaning have gone.

"If the water is unfit for bathing, how can it be fit for drinking?" Shaira asked, underscoring the contradictions in Yogi’s statements.

She pointed out that thousands returning from Maha Kumbh have fallen ill, suffering from stomach infections and other waterborne diseases. This raises critical questions about public health risks amid the government's denial of scientific evidence.

Yogi’s future in BJP: A power struggle?

As the Maha Kumbh enters its final days, speculation around Yogi’s political future is growing. Is the negative press surrounding Maha Kumbh a coordinated attack from within the BJP, or is it merely a reflection of administrative failures?

While Yogi continues to frame criticism as an attack on faith, the larger debate over governance, public health, and religious politics remains unanswered.

Yogi has positioned himself as the sole defender of Sanatan Dharma, dismissing criticism and deflecting accountability. But as scientific reports and on-ground realities contradict his statements, will the public continue to buy into his narrative?

Or will the failures of Maha Kumbh's management impact his political standing?

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.