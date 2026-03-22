Is Yogi cabinet expansion on the cards with an eye on 2027 elections?

Following the recent cabinet reshuffle in neighbouring Uttarakhand, the spotlight has returned to Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is poised to expand his council of ministers as early as the first week of April, a move seen as a strategic "reset" to address simmering caste dissatisfaction and organisational bottlenecks.

The momentum picked up after a high-level coordination meeting at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday (March 20). The session included key power players: CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS Joint general secretary Arun Kumar, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, the newly-appointed UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and the organisational secretary Dharampal Singh.

Many issues were discussed at the meeting, including cabinet expansion, it is learnt.

Breaking the deadlock

Earlier, the expansion faced multiple delays, previously attributed to the BJP’s national leadership being occupied with the Bihar elections and the election of the BJP national president. However, political insiders suggest the deadlock was primarily due to the complex challenge of balancing the state's intricate caste arithmetic formula before the 2027 assembly elections.

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As the party looks toward the 2027 assembly elections, this reshuffle is viewed as a major opportunity to boost the image of Yogi Adityanath-led government.

When the Pushkar Singh Dhami cabinet was reshuffled in Uttarakhand, the talks on cabinet expansion in UP have once again intensified, said sources.

A shake-up

A senior party official said that organisational activities, including the election of the national president had kept the leadership busy. Now, the new state president has to form a team, and a clearer picture will emerge because many people can also be sent from the government to the organisation.