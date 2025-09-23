Why did Uttar Pradesh's Yogi govt ban caste rallies? | Capital Beat

In the latest episode of The Federal's YouTube program Capital Beat, senior journalists Shahira Naim, Sharat Pradhan and Sunita Aron discussed the Uttar Pradesh government’s sweeping order banning caste-based political rallies, display of caste names on vehicles and signboards, and the mention of caste in most police records.

The 10-point directive, issued by officiating Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, follows an Allahabad High Court judgment on September 16 and is aimed at eliminating caste-based discrimination. It prohibits caste rallies, stickers and slogans on vehicles, and caste signboards in public spaces, citing risks to public order and national unity.

For law enforcement, the order directs removal of the caste column for the accused in FIRs, recovery and arrest memos, replacing it with the mother’s name alongside the father’s. The only exception applies to cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, where caste details are legally required.