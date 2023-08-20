‘When hearts meet’: Akhilesh’s hug and tweet after Rajini touches Yogi’s feet

Taking a veiled swipe at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose feet Rajinikanth was caught on video touching the day before, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday (August 20) tweeted a picture of him hugging the superstar. The caption read, “People hug when hearts meet”. Rajinikanth met Adityanath at his home in Lucknow on Saturday (August 19) after arriving in the city the previous night for the screening of his latest flick Jailer. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attended the screening.

On Sunday, the actor met Yadav at his residence, following which the latter tweeted in Hindi: “People hug when hearts meet. The happiness I used to feel watching Rajinikanth ji on the screen during my engineering studies in Mysore is still intact. We met in person nine years ago and have been friends ever since (translated).” The popular actor echoed his words to the press. “I met Akhilesh Yadav nine years ago at a function in Mumbai and we have been friends since then. We talk over the phone. Five years ago, I came here (Lucknow) for a shoot, but I couldn’t meet him. Now he is here, so I met him...,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying after meeting Yadav.