VHP meeting at Maha Kumbh site on Feb 7; temple control, Waqf Board on agenda

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 6 (PTI) The three-day meeting of the Vishva Hindu Parishad will commence on February 7 at the VHP camp here in Jhunsi, the right wing group said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters at the camp, VHP's International General Secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra said the meeting would deliberate on the removal of Hindu temples from government control, "demographic imbalance," and the "unchecked and extensive powers" of the Waqf Board.

The participants will also discuss the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, and the "liberation" of religious sites like Kashi and Mathura following the Ayodhya verdict.

The meeting will see participation from representatives of VHP's 47 "provinces" from across India, as well as abroad.

Key attendees will be VHP International President Alok Kumar, General Secretary Milind Parande, Joint General Secretary Vinayakrao Deshpande, and leaders from affiliated bodies such as Bajrang Dal, Matru Shakti, and Durga Vahini. PTI

