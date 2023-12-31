VHP cautions people against QR code fraud ahead of Ram Temple opening

Ahead of the grand consecration ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next month, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has cautioned the people about how cybercriminals have put out social media messages, seeking donations in the name of the temple.

According to the VHP, these messages also have a QR code and people are asked to scan and pay by the swindlers. Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal has flagged the issue to the Union Home Ministry and police chiefs in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. In his tweet, he said Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust overseeing the construction of the temple, has not authorised anyone to collect funds.





Bansal has also come out with a video message, stating they have recently come to know of the “ugly” attempts to collect money in the temple's name. “Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas has not authorised anyone to collect funds. I have written to the Home Ministry, Uttar Pradesh DGP and Delhi's Commissioner of Police, seeking strict action so that people do not fall prey to such frauds. People need to be careful too,” he said. “This is an occasion for joy, we are sending out invitations. We will not accept any donation,” he added.



The matter first came to light after social media messages and phone calls asked people to donate to the temple. One of the persons who received a call shared the number with VHP workers. A VHP worker called the number, posing as someone who wanted to donate for the temple construction, and unearthed the fraud.