Varanasi court to hear petition seeking survey of Gyanvapi mosque basements

A Varanasi court on Tuesday fixed February 15 to hear a petition seeking a survey of all the closed basements in the Gyanvapi mosque complex by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).



According to the petition, there are "secret cellars" inside the basements and it is necessary to survey them to reveal the entire truth of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Lawyer Madan Mohan Yadav said acting District Judge Anil Kumar has fixed February 15 as the next date of hearing.



Petitioner Rakhi Singh is a founding member of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh and is one of the parties in the Maa Shringar Gauri case which led to the survey of the complex by the ASI.

In her petition, she said that all the closed cellars in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, situated adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, must be surveyed by the ASI, advocate Anupam Dwivedi said.



A map of the closed basements has been included in the petition.