Varanasi court mandates sharing ASI Gyanvapi survey report with both parties

Varanasi (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A Varanasi court on Wednesday ruled that the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque that adjoins the Kashi Vishwanath Temple will be given to both sides in the temple-mosque dispute, the counsel for the Hindu litigants said.

The court said the parties shall give an affidavit to keep the report with them and not make it public after getting the report.

The report could be made available after 4 pm, counsel Madan Mohan Yadav said. The order was pronounced by District Judge A K Vishvesh.

The Muslim side had pleaded in the court that the survey report should be with the parties and not be made public. PTI

