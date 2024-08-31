Uttar Pradesh: Youtuber Rajat Dalal booked for rash driving

Faridabad, Aug 31 (PTI) The Faridabad Police booked Youtuber Rajat Dalal for allegedly rashly driving a car on the Mathura road in Faridabad, a purported video of which had gone viral on social media, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by Sarai Khawaja police station Head Constable Mahesh Kumar, the video showed the driver driving the vehicle recklessly at a very high speed. Taking suo motu cognisance, with the help of cyber police, they contacted Kartik Chhabra, the person who made the video.

"Kartik Chhabda said that the incident took place on the Mathura road on February 25 and the video was made by him," the head constable said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Rajat Dalal under relevant sections of the IPC at Sarai Khawaja police station on Friday.

A senior police officer said that the 30-year-old Youtuber has 2.3 lakh followers on his Youtube channel. PTI

