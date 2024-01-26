Uttar Pradesh tableau showcases Ram temple consecration on Republic Day

An artistic image of Lord Ram, whose idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple, was the showpiece of the Uttar Pradesh tableau at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Friday.



The tableau also depicted the first operational high-speed regional rapid transit system (RRTS) of India, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October.



The front portion of the tableau symbolically represented the consecration ceremony of January 22, with an artistic model depicting Lord Ram in a young avatar holding a bow and arrow.



According to officials, the tableau symbolises Ayodhya as a city that signifies a "Viksit Bharat" with "Samriddh Virasat".



The trailer portion of the tableau showed Uttar Pradesh's path to progress.



The trailer features two sadhus with a "kalash" symbol, emblematic of the upcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj and the Mahakumbh to be held in 2025.



An LED screen mounted on the tableau displayed the dynamic image of fast-paced construction work of the world's fourth largest international airport – the Jewar airport.



A group of women artistes accompanying the tableau performed traditional dances 'Charkula' and 'Wadhwa, popular in the Braj region.



It also illustrated how the folk festival inspired by the "leelas" of Lord Krishna was an integral aspect of the cultural heritage.



(With agency inputs)

