Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies after prolonged illness

Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party's MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, on Tuesday died during treatment at a private hospital in Moradabad, the party said.

When the condition of Barq (93) deteriorated after prolonged illness, he was admitted to a private hospital in Moradabad, where he breathed his last.

Barq, who has been a four-time MLA, was elected MP from Sambhal for the fifth time in 2019.

"The demise of senior leader of Samajwadi Party and MP, Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb, is extremely sad. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!” the SP said in a post on X. PTI

