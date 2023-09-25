Uttar Pradesh: Man found dead at BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla’s house

In a suspected case of suicide, the body of a 30-year-old man was found at the official residence of BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla in Hazratganj area.

Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Arvind Kumar Verma on Monday (September 25) said the incident occurred on Sunday (September 24) night and no complaint has been received so far. Also, the motive behind the suicide is still not clear, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Shresth Tiwari, a member of the MLA's media team, who belonged to Barabanki district, the police officer said. His body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

“The MLA is out of station,” the ACP said when asked whether the MLA has been questioned in the case.

(With agency inputs)

