Ground Report: Why were roads to UP's Kapsad village blocked after Dalit murder, abduction?

An upper-caste youth accused of murdering a Dalit woman and abducting her daughter in Kapsad village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Thursday (January 8) was apprehended at a hotel in Haridwar on Saturday evening.

The 20-year-old kidnapped daughter has also been safely recovered. The accused, Paras Singh Som, was being brought to Meerut for questioning. The shocking incident of the brazen killing of a Dalit woman and the abduction of her daughter, while they were on their way to the fields raised questions about the Yogi Adityanath government's claim that law and order prevails in the state.

Sources told the media that Paras’s associate and co-accused, Sunil Singh Som, who was arrested earlier, disclosed his location to the police.

“They initially took the girl to Gurgaon but later moved to Haridwar for reasons yet unknown,” said an officer involved in the investigation. Both Paras and Sunil are members of the Rajput community.

Two other accused in the case are absconding.

Entry to Kapsad blocked

On Saturday (January 10), The Federal Desh team attempted to visit Kapsad village, a part of the Sardhana Assembly constituency, to find out what the local residents had to say. However, all the routes leading to Kapsad were cordoned off by the police and the RAF. From Saturday, entry has been strictly restricted to residents of the village.

Also read: Yogi govt faces backlash as SC woman killed, daughter abducted in Meerut

When our team from Delhi reached Aterna, situated along the Ganges Canal, we were stopped from proceeding to Kapsad. The police denied us permission to travel to the village, which was located three kilometres from Aterna.

At Aterna, the Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar refused to discuss the Kapsad case and provide any information he had about the kidnapped girl on camera. However, he informally told us that the matter is "sensitive" and the District Magistrate (DM) and SSP (SSP) could comment on the issue.