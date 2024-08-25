Uttar Pradesh: Coaches of Dhanband-bound train uncouple, none hurt

Bijnor (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) Some bogies of the Dhanbad-bound Ganga Sutlej Express train got uncoupled near Chakraj Mal area here early Sunday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Dharam Singh Marchal told reporters that "Some bogies of a train headed to Dhanbad separated after decoupling from the engine and other bogies due to some technical problem at around 4 am." The train is halted at Seohara railway station, the officer said, adding that no passenger has been reported injured.

"Railway officials are here and the train will soon depart for its destination," the officer said.

The Ganga Sutlej Express operates between Ferozepur in Punjab and Dhanbad in Jharkhand. PTI

