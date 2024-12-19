Uttar Pradesh assembly adjourned amid uproar over Shah's comment on Ambedkar

Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on the fourth day of its Winter Session on Thursday following a major uproar over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remark in the Rajya Sabha on B R Ambedkar.

The session, which was scheduled to run throughout the day, lasted only for one hour and nine minutes due to the uproar caused by Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs.

As soon as the House convened, SP MLAs stormed the Well, raising slogans and holding placards in protest against Shah's remark.

Despite initial efforts to restore order, Speaker Satish Mahana could not convince the agitated members to calm down.

Amid the chaos, the supplementary budget was passed without any discussion.

Speaker Mahana repeatedly called on the opposition members to speak but none took the floor.

After several failed attempts to restore order, he adjourned the assembly sine die, bringing the Winter Session that began on Monday to an abrupt end. PTI

