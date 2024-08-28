UP’s new digital media policy: Influencers can earn Rs 8 lakh monthly; here's how

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has approved a new digital media policy where influencers can earn up to Rs 8 lakh per month for promoting the government’s schemes, policies, and achievements on social media.



The Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy 2024 prepared by the state’s information department got the approval of the state Cabinet on Tuesday (August 27).

According to Principal Secretary, information department, Sanjay Prasad, the state government has divided influencers on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube into four categories. Monthly remuneration will be paid based on the number of followers.

He said this new digital media policy will increase the job prospects of people of Uttar Pradesh who are living in the state and abroad.

As per the Uttar Pradesh government’s press release, which is being widely circulated on social media, X, Facebook, and Instagram influencers will get a maximum monthly payment of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh, respectively, for promoting government's content. For YouTube, the payment limit for videos, shorts, and podcasts is set at Rs 8 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 4 lakh, respectively.

The Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy 2024 also states that legal action would be taken against those who share “dangerous, obscene, anti-national” content on social media platforms.

Reacting to the new digital media policy, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned whether comments against BJP and the government would be considered “anti-national”.

“Will anti-BJP or anti-government comments be considered 'anti-national'? What is the definition of 'offensive comment'? Are the double engine governments now preparing to stifle freedom of expression? Due to the opposition of India Alliance, Modi government had to withdraw the Broadcast Bill, 2024 Is dictatorship now being brought in through the backdoor? (sic),” Khera posted on his X handle on Wednesday (August 28).